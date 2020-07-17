Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

