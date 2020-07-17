Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
Snap Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viper Energy Partners
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viper Energy Partners
Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co.
Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co.
Johnson & Johnson Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Johnson & Johnson Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines to Hold
Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines to Hold
Evoqua Water Technologies Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet
Evoqua Water Technologies Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report