Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

WDO stock opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

