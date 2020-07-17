Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

