Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
Snap Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viper Energy Partners
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viper Energy Partners
Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co.
Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co.
Johnson & Johnson Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Johnson & Johnson Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines to Hold
Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines to Hold
Evoqua Water Technologies Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet
Evoqua Water Technologies Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report