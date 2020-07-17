Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
