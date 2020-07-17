Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

