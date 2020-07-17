TheStreet Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to C+

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

GBCI stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

