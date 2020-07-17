TheStreet Lowers Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

