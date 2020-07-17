Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.05.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,594 shares of company stock valued at $283,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,933,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,708,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,419,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

