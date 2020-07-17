Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BGNE. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

BGNE stock opened at $239.31 on Friday. Beigene has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $650,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,578,652.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,760. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Beigene by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

