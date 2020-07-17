Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post sales of $140.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $144.52 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $551.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.92 million to $560.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $552.23 million, with estimates ranging from $539.31 million to $563.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

