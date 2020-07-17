Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 497,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

