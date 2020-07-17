First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

