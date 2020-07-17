Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

