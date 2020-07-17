Critical Review: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & Stellus Capital Investment (OTCMKTS:SCM)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and Stellus Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment 0 4 0 0 2.00

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Stellus Capital Investment -45.82% 9.38% 3.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Stellus Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.74 $516.34 million N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $58.91 million 2.53 $26.44 million $1.23 6.22

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Stellus Capital Investment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.