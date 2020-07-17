Critical Contrast: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) versus Penn Virginia (NYSE:PVAC)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -11.74% 15.20% 6.77% Penn Virginia 59.65% 23.78% 10.24%

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.20 -$342.46 million $14.80 0.95 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.32 $70.59 million $8.97 1.12

Penn Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Laredo Petroleum and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 5 4 0 2.30 Penn Virginia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $49.88, indicating a potential upside of 256.25%. Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.25%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

