Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,252% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.

INWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

