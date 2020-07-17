Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 762% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 call options.

KIRK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain purchased 20,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 36,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 225,262 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 405,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

