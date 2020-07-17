Investors Purchase High Volume of Laureate Education Call Options (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

Shares of LAUR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

