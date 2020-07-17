Investors Purchase High Volume of Laureate Education Call Options (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.
Shares of LAUR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.