Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 1%

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.16, 102,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 138,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
Separately, CIBC upgraded Alcanna from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.
Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)
Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
