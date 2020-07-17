Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 1%

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.16, 102,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 138,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Alcanna from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

In other Alcanna news, Director James Franklin Charles Burns acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$48,958.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,494.58. Also, Director John Robert Barnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,500. Insiders have bought 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,970 over the last 90 days.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

