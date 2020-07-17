Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$36.39 and last traded at C$36.66, approximately 15,242 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.14.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First National and Security Federal Co. Critical Comparison
First National and Security Federal Co. Critical Comparison
Critical Review: Fairfax Financial & Stellus Capital Investment
Critical Review: Fairfax Financial & Stellus Capital Investment
Nidec & ALSTOM/ADR Critical Survey
Nidec & ALSTOM/ADR Critical Survey
Critical Review: Qualys vs. Nuance Communications
Critical Review: Qualys vs. Nuance Communications
Brigham Minerals & Vermilion Energy Head-To-Head Analysis
Brigham Minerals & Vermilion Energy Head-To-Head Analysis
Critical Contrast: Laredo Petroleum versus Penn Virginia
Critical Contrast: Laredo Petroleum versus Penn Virginia


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report