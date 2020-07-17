Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $107.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.90 million and the lowest is $107.30 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $134.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $463.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $467.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $488.61 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $509.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $333,415 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 933.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 822,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.