Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $392.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.40 million. Kennametal posted sales of $603.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 99,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

