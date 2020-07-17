Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $9.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $6.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $47.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.86 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.62 million, with estimates ranging from $57.72 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of BLFS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and have sold 964,781 shares valued at $14,514,857. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.