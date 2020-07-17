Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will post sales of $142.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $141.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $576.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.83 million to $576.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.41 million, with estimates ranging from $579.56 million to $581.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.