Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to announce $888.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $990.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

