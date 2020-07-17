Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.05 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report $314.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $318.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $299.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after buying an additional 157,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

HWC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

