Brokerages Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.65 Million

Equities analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to announce sales of $905.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.10 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. ASGN posted sales of $972.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.34.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.