NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.43 Million

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $192.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $427.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $793.40 million to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $2.52 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

