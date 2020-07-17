China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Shares Down 0.6%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

