Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 44,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 625,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.