Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Shares Down 5%

Windstream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, 194,875 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 542,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

