Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.62, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report