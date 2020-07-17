Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 4.2%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 69,488 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

