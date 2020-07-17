Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 2.9%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 438.20 ($5.39), approximately 1,093,832 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.80 ($5.24).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($4.86) to GBX 357 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.40 ($4.88).

Get Trainline alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 448.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.76.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.