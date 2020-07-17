Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading Up 8.6%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 134,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 189,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Jervois Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

