US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Trading Down 50%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB)’s share price dropped 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

