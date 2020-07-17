Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.