Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report