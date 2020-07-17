NYSE:PNC-Q (NYSE:PNC.PQ) Shares Up 0.5%

NYSE:PNC-Q (NYSE:PNC.PQ) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, 14,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

NYSE:PNC-Q Company Profile (NYSE:PNC.PQ)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

