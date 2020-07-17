FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.99, approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report