Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 187,080 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 291,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Zenabis Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company provides its products primarily under the Zenabis and Namaste brands. It owns 3.5 million square feet of available production space in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

