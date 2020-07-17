SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) Trading Down 7.1%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 33,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 84,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

