Kissei Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast and Glubes tablets for diabetes; Epoetin Alfa BS injection for the treatment of renal anemia; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia in patients on dialysis; Mitiglinide for treating Type 2 diabetes mellitus; and RECTABUL, a rectal foam product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

