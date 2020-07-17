Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 9.1%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, 1,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
China Zenix Auto International Shares Down 0.6%
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Stornoway Diamond Trading 5.9% Higher
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Windstream Shares Down 5%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Stock Price Down 2.8%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Cansortium Shares Down 4.2%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%
Home Capital Group Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report