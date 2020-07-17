Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 9.1%

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, 1,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

