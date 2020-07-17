Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.06 and last traded at C$32.20, approximately 163,244 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 240,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.57.

