$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

