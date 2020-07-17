Analysts Expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report $416.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.61 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $433.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTT. SunTrust Banks cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.