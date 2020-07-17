FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.76, 7,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the first quarter worth $959,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in FinServ Acquisition by 939.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000.

About FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

