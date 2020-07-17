iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Trading Down 0.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.99, approximately 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

