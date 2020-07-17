$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.90 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navistar International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,287,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,634,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $13,434,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.