Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

DENN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

