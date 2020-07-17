Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,315,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 208,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

